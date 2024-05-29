Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops

Google on Tuesday announced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in its Chromebook Plus laptops that will help users chat with Gemini, reimagine photos and more. The Chromebook Plus devices come with more AI capabilities built-in, including industry-leading security, Google apps and longer battery life.

The ‘help me write’ feature will help you generate text from scratch using a prompt or you can rewrite your existing text to make what you wrote more formal, shorter, or rephrase it altogether.

“Generative AI wallpaper and video call backgrounds built into the OS will help you dream up new worlds on your Chromebook Plus — no matter what video conferencing app you’re using,” the company informed. The ‘Magic Editor feature on Google Photos’ is also coming to laptops, exclusively on Chromebook Plus. “Tap or circle the object you want to edit, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize them.

You can also use contextual suggestions to improve the lighting and background, reimagining your photo with a few easy clicks,” said Google. The company said it is offering the Google One AI Premium plan at no cost to new Chromebook Plus users for 12 months.

The plan includes access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail and more. If you have a Chromebook, you’ll get many of these features through an automatic update over the next week or so. For those looking for a new laptop, newest Chromebooks are available from HP, Acer and ASUS, the company informed. --IANS na/