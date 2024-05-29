Sony India launches ULT POWER SOUND, a new series of speakers and headphones

Sony India has today announced the launch of ULT Power Sound series – a new series of wireless speakers and noise-cancelling headphones designed to make you feel like you have dived into the front row of the arena. Built for music lovers, it produces powerful deep sound designed to make your heart pulsate. The new range consists of wireless speakers ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1, and wireless noise-canceling headphones ULT WEAR. All models in the series include the ULT button, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different sound modes.

1. ULT TOWER 10: Turn your home into party central with Massive Bass, 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light and karaoke, thanks to a supplied wireless mic. You can even connect the speaker to your TV to boost the sound of the things you love to watch.

· ULT POWER SOUND - Enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. Enjoy two different type of bass-emphasised sound mode. Hit the ULT button for deeper bass for low-frequency sound that will make your heart tremble with ULT1. ULT2 delivers powerful punchy bass to feel the beat and get you dancing.

· 360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light - 360° party sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. With its vibrant lighting, the ULT TOWER 10 brightens up your party. It even synchronises with the music to create a true festival feeling.

· Sound Field Optimisation - Detects noise and automatically changes the sound setting to deliver clear music even when you are surrounded by other sounds.

· Karaoke, Guitar, and TV Sound Booster - Belt out your favourite tunes, thanks to the included wireless mic. Plus enjoy complete control of your sound, with Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. You can plug in another microphone for a duet or a guitar to play along using the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp. TV Sound Booster enhances the sound from your TV.

2. ULT FIELD 7: Liven up your day with punchy bass and expressive lighting wherever you go. The ULT FIELD 7 lets you take the party anywhere thanks to the waterproof and dustproof construction plus a long battery life means you can party for longer. You can even connect to a mic for karaoke on the go.

· ULT POWER SOUND - Select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass or select ULT2 for powerful, punchy bass.

· Sound Field Optimisation - Detects noise and automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, however busy the venue might be.

· Party for longer - Throw a party anywhere for longer thanks to up to 30-hour battery life. Plus, with quick charging you get 3 hours of playing time in 10 minutes3. IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can take the party outside. It’s also salt water resistant, which means you can enjoy music even at the beach.

· Carry anywhere - The ULT FIELD 7 can be easily moved around with the convenient carry handles and as it’s designed to work perfectly whether positioned horizontally or vertically.

· Karaoke and guitar input and lighting - Connect a mic and get ready to sing anything. It’s the perfect partner and even includes Echo and Key Controls on the rear panel. Or you can connect your guitar to turn the ULT FIELD 7 into an amp. And up the fun even more, ambient lighting produces subtle illumination perfect for parties and everyday use.

3. ULT FIELD 1: Bring your favourite tunes anywhere with enhanced bass built into a compact package with the ULT FIELD 1. Complete with a multi-way strap for ease of use, take your waterproof, dustproof and even shockproof speaker anywhere for longer, thanks to a long battery life.

· ULT POWER SOUND - Turn ULT POWER SOUND on for enhanced bass.

· Anywhere, any way - ULT FIELD 1 is your perfect partner for everywhere you go. Designed to be portable with up to 12 hours of battery life so you can enjoy your tunes longer. Plus its multi-way strap, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, shockproof design and salt-water resistance lets you take your speaker anywhere, indoors or out.