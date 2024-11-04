Google intensifies AI integration across its products

Google has recently unveiled seven new artificial intelligence (AI) updates designed to enhance user interactions across its services, including Maps and Search.

With these updates, users can pose more complex questions in Maps, such as “things to do with friends,” and receive tailored responses powered by Gemini. The updates also provide quick answers about locations, along with helpful review summaries for those short on time.

According to the tech giant, “The latest AI enhancements in Maps ensure that whether you're exploring your local area or traveling internationally, you can access the most current information when you need it. Don’t miss the new features we’re implementing in Waze, Google Earth, and our developer tools.”

Users can now upload PDFs, Google Docs, websites, YouTube videos, and more to NotebookLM for deeper insights and exploration of various topics.

In Google Shopping, new AI features are designed to assist users in selecting the right products.

Currently available in the US, the updated Google Shopping uses AI to eliminate uncertainty when finding products. For instance, while researching a product, users will receive an AI-generated summary highlighting key details to consider before making a purchase, along with recommendations for suitable products.

Google Search has also undergone a significant AI update, broadening the range of questions users can ask. In October, additional updates were introduced, allowing users to identify songs in Circle to Search, shop for items they see, and conduct searches using video.

All Chromebooks will now include the Gemini app, while Chromebook Plus laptops will feature new Google AI productivity tools such as Live Translate, Help Me Write, the Recorder app, and Welcome Recap, which helps users seamlessly continue their work upon logging back in.