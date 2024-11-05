New X update allows blocked users to see your public posts

The social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has begun rolling out an update that permits users you’ve blocked to view your public posts and followers list.

As per the company’s statement, if your posts are set to "public," accounts you’ve blocked will still be able to see them.

“We’re rolling out the update to the block feature,” X Engineering announced in a post.

However, blocked users will not be able to engage with your posts—such as liking, replying, or reposting—according to X’s guidelines.

The block feature on X allows users to control interactions with other accounts, restricting certain users from following them, sending direct messages, or engaging with their content.

Elon Musk had previously argued that preventing blocked users from seeing public posts “makes no sense.”

With the new update, blocked users can still view your public posts but are unable to interact with them in any way.

According to X’s guidelines, blocked accounts cannot follow you, nor can you follow them. If you block someone you are following, you will automatically unfollow them, and vice versa. If you later decide to unblock that user, you will have to follow them again.

Blocked users will still be prohibited from following the person who blocked them, engaging with their posts, or sending direct messages.

In response to the update, software engineer Tracy Chou created an app that automates blocking, arguing that while users can bypass blocks by creating new accounts, friction is still important.

“Making it easier for unwanted users to access your content is not a good idea,” she said on X.

X has defended the update, claiming that the block feature can help manage the visibility of private or harmful information. However, many users have expressed frustration with the changes.