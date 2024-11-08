DIY tech upgrades to boost your slow PC’s performance

Expand Your Storage

If your PC is running out of storage, it can feel like trying to work in a cluttered room—there’s simply no space to move freely, and everything slows down. Adding more storage will help speed things up by providing your system with more breathing room. Whether you're working with large files for presentations, documents, or videos, extra storage ensures smoother operation. An NVMe SSD (Solid State Drive) is a great option for boosting performance. For example, the WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 4.0 offers speeds up to 4,150 MB/s (in 1TB and 2TB models) and features nCache™ 4.0 technology for faster file transfers. This type of storage is ideal for professionals and content creators who need quick access to files and seamless multitasking.

If you need more space, external hard drives (HDDs) or SSDs are budget-friendly options that can also help. They’re easy to set up with plug-and-play functionality—no hassle involved!

Add More RAM

For users who work with demanding applications like photo and video editing software or gaming, adding more RAM can dramatically improve performance. More RAM allows for faster boot times, quicker application launches, and smoother multitasking. If you’re a gamer or work with large video files, upgrading to 16-32 GB of RAM is recommended for uninterrupted gameplay and smoother editing workflows.

A faster computer means less waiting around for programs to load or screens to unfreeze. Simple upgrades like adding more RAM or installing an SSD can reduce load times and improve multitasking capabilities, letting you focus on your work without constant interruptions.

However, before upgrading, make sure to research your system’s requirements and select the right upgrades for your needs. With the right decisions, your PC will be back to performing at its best in no time.