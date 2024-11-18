Dyson unveils the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1

Dyson has recently launched its latest air purification device, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1, an innovative addition to their lineup of air quality solutions. This new model combines Dyson’s advanced filtration and airflow technologies, ensuring superior purification with even coverage. It’s designed to seamlessly sense, capture, and project clean air—everything Dyson believes an effective purifier should do. Additionally, it offers powerful airflow to cool the room quickly or provide consistent heating throughout the space.

Indoor air pollution is invisible, which means a good purifier must be able to automatically detect and respond to pollution without requiring user intervention. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 doesn’t just rely on a high-quality filter but ensures airtight, fully sealed filtration, keeping pollutants contained. It also projects purified air across the entire room for comprehensive, full-room air quality.

Sense

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 is equipped with a smart sensor that automatically detects particle pollution, such as dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), displaying real-time air quality levels on the LCD screen. Common indoor pollutants like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores are often stirred up during everyday activities, such as cooking or cleaning. The purifier's sensor provides immediate, responsive adjustments to the air quality.

For those sensitive to noise, the purifier offers a Night Mode that operates quietly with a dimmed display, and a customizable sleep timer (1, 2, 4, or 8 hours) for automatic shutdown.

Capture

With Dyson’s advanced filtration system, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 features fully sealed HEPA filters that capture up to 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, ensuring that pollutants stay securely trapped inside the device.

Project

Powered by Dyson’s Air Multiplier™ technology, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 delivers a powerful yet smooth airflow, pushing over 290 liters per second to ensure effective purification throughout the entire room. Extensive real-world testing ensures its performance can handle the demands of full-room purification.

In addition to its air-purifying capabilities, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 serves as an all-season comfort solution, providing both cooling during warmer months and heating during colder months while continuously improving air quality.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at INR 56,900, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 is available in two color options: Black/Nickel and White/White. You can purchase it directly from Dyson’s official website (Dyson.in) or at Dyson Demo stores across India.