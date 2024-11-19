Addverb announces entry into Humanoid Robotics

Addverb, has announced its entry into the field of humanoid robotics, with plans for a 2025 launch. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Addverb's evolution, which began with the development of fixed automation systems and mobile robots. In the past, Addverb introduced India’s first quadruped robot, "Trakr," an AI-powered machine designed for autonomous navigation, modular payloads, and the ability to traverse varied terrains for maintenance and security tasks. In 2021, Addverb partnered with Reliance as a strategic investor, deploying its advanced robotic solutions across Reliance’s diverse businesses, including grocery, fashion, petrochemicals, and healthcare. The company will collaborate closely with Reliance to develop the humanoid robot, combining the capabilities of the Jio AI Platform and 5G services, and to integrate it into multiple business applications within the Reliance Group.

The new humanoid robot will be a sophisticated AI-powered agent capable of processing large volumes of multi-modal data—such as vision, audio, and touch inputs. Using dynamic, self-learning algorithms, it will navigate complex environments, perform intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows across industries, including warehouses, defense, and healthcare.

With cutting-edge GPU technology, energy-efficient actuators, and dual-arm functionality, the humanoid will be able to carry out complex tasks requiring bipedal movement across varied terrains. It will also incorporate Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology, enabling full autonomy in dynamic environments.

Powered by self-learning algorithms and multi-modal data, the humanoid will quickly adapt to changing conditions, performing tasks like parcel handling, quality inspection, sorting, assembly, and disaster relief. Its agility and adaptability will make it effective in both structured and unstructured environments.

Addverb’s reputation for quality is reflected in its prestigious client roster, including Reliance, HUL, PepsiCo, Maersk, Mondial Relay, DHL, and Landmark. With operations spanning the US, Europe, and Asia, Addverb is poised to reshape the robotics landscape with the launch of its humanoid robot in 2025. The initiative aligns with India’s "Make in India, Make for the World" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, supporting India’s leadership in robotics and manufacturing on the global stage.