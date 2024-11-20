Google launches new AI feature to tackle air pollution in India

In response to growing air pollution concerns in India, Google has launched *Air View+*, an AI-driven solution designed to provide real-time, hyperlocal air quality data to both the government and citizens.

Powered by Google AI, *Air View+* works in partnership with local climate tech companies, offering detailed air quality insights to various stakeholders, including sustainability startups, researchers, climate action groups, corporations, city officials, and everyday citizens.

According to Google, the system will help government agencies responsible for environmental monitoring and urban planning by providing them with actionable data on air quality.

The feature will also display hyperlocal air quality information in *Google Maps* for users across India, allowing them to track real-time air conditions in their area.

*Air View+* aims to support local municipal corporations by offering granular air quality data, enabling the creation of custom air quality dashboards. These dashboards can help urban planners identify pollution hotspots and take corrective actions. Google noted that *Air View+* had been tested in pilot projects last year in cities like Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Greater Chennai, with promising results.

The tool collects data from a variety of sources, including sensor networks, government data, satellite imagery, weather patterns, traffic conditions, and land use. By combining these inputs, it generates a dynamic Air Quality Index (AQI) tailored to India's National Air Quality Index (NAQI) guidelines.

The feature is designed to be particularly useful for vulnerable populations, such as children and the elderly, who may need to take precautions like wearing N95 masks or reducing outdoor activities. Users can access AQI data directly in *Google Maps* by selecting the Air Quality layer or tapping on the Weather widget for their current location.

Google’s new initiative aims to provide the public with the tools necessary to take action against air pollution, contributing to improved health and environmental awareness across India.