Now transcribe voice messages into text on WhatsApp

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature that allows users to transcribe voice messages into text, making it easier to stay connected in any situation.

The transcription feature is being rolled out globally over the coming weeks, initially supporting a select number of languages. More languages will be added in the coming months.

In a blog post, WhatsApp highlighted that voice messages add a personal touch to conversations, allowing users to hear their loved ones' voices even from afar. However, situations like being in a noisy environment or receiving long messages can make listening difficult.

“For those moments, we’re excited to introduce voice message transcripts,” the company stated.

Transcriptions are generated directly on users' devices, ensuring that no one—not even WhatsApp—can access the messages. To enable the feature, users can navigate to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts, where they can toggle the feature on or off and select their preferred language.

Users can also transcribe a specific voice message by long-pressing the message and tapping "transcribe." WhatsApp plans to enhance and streamline this feature further in the future.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp recently launched the Message Drafts feature, solving the common problem of unfinished messages being forgotten. Chats with unsent messages are now marked with a "Draft" label and moved to the top of the chat list, ensuring easy access to complete and send them.