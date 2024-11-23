X number 1 news app on Apple’s AppStore in India: Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced on Friday that his social media platform, X, has become the number one news app on Apple’s App Store in India.

“X is now #1 for news in India!” Musk posted on X, resharing a post from DogeDesigner, an account associated with him.

X is currently ranked ahead of Reddit and Dainik Bhaskar on the App Store. However, it does not appear on the top charts for the News and Magazines category on the Google Play Store.

India accounts for the third-largest user base of X globally, with over 25 million active users.

Celebrating the milestone, users encouraged Musk to explore live-streaming cricket on the platform, suggesting it would make X “number 1 in India for everything.”

One user commented, “It would be awesome to have a better cricket viewing experience on X! This is where all of India comes to talk about the game, but there’s no single place that ties all conversations together.” Another suggested, “+1 IPL could be a great test bed for this. Grok can potentially provide constant summaries based on live tweets.”

Musk acquired the platform in October 2022 for $44 billion, later rebranding it and promoting it as a free-speech platform and an alternative to traditional news media. Under his leadership, X has been positioned as a multi-purpose “everything app,” offering services like job searches and e-commerce.

In addition, Musk recently encouraged X users to upload medical images such as MRIs and CT scans to Grok, his AI chatbot, to help it improve in medical image analysis.

“This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good,” Musk wrote.