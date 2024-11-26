ASUS launches ExpertBook AI PCs in India to enhance business productivity

ASUS has unveiled its new ExpertBook AI PC series in India, aimed at transforming business productivity through cutting-edge technology. The lineup includes the ExpertBook P5, ExpertBook B5, and ExpertBook B3, all powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. These AI-enabled laptops are designed to deliver enhanced performance, robust security, and durability for professionals.

Key Features of ExpertBook P5

The ExpertBook P5 features Intel® Lunar Lake Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors, offering high-performance AI capabilities with a triple-engine architecture. It integrates Intel® Arc™ graphics, supports 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and features a 2.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

The laptop comes preloaded with ASUS AI ExpertMeet for automated meeting transcriptions and summaries, along with ExpertPanel for performance optimization. With a 63Wh battery supporting fast and versatile USB-C charging, the P5 is perfect for mobile professionals.

Built for security, it includes NIST-compliant BIOS, TPM 2.0, webcam privacy shutters, and fingerprint authentication. Its all-metal body ensures durability, meeting military-grade MIL-STD 810H standards.

ExpertBook B5 and B3 Highlights

The ExpertBook B5 and B3 models feature 14th-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with AI-ready architecture. They support up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and offer flexible configurations, including touch displays and dual NVMe SSD slots with RAID support.

Both models emphasize enterprise security with features like biometric login, TPM 2.0, and physical webcam shutters. Lightweight and durable, these laptops are ideal for hybrid work environments.