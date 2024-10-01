Elevate your phone game: Discover PopSockets' exclusive magSafe collection

The latest flagship phones and accessories are here, featuring PopSockets' exclusive MagSafe collection. With discounts of up to 60% on a variety of stylish and functional accessories, this is the perfect opportunity to enhance your phone's look and usability.
PopGrips have taken the world by storm, with nearly 300 million units sold in over 70 countries. Now featuring MagSafe compatibility, they easily snap on and off without adhesive, providing a secure grip for texting, scrolling, and taking photos. Plus, with swappable PopTops, you can change designs in seconds to match your outfit. Favored by supermodels, actors, and global icons, PopGrips are the essential accessory that blends style with convenience.
PopSockets also offers a diverse range of MagSafe-compatible phone cases that provide stylish protection for various iPhones and Samsung models, including earlier versions. Whether you own the latest device or an older model, PopCases ensure both functionality and aesthetics, allowing for seamless wireless charging and compatibility with all MagSafe accessories.
The MagSafe PopWallet merges wallet convenience with the ergonomic advantages of a PopGrip, securely attaching to the back of your phone. It can hold 3-4 cards or IDs, keeping your essentials close without the bulk. Made from eco-friendly materials and available in bold prints and licensed designs, PopWallets fit seamlessly into any lifestyle, whether you’re a student, professional, or influencer.
PopSockets MagSafe Mounts—including Suction, Flex, and Car Mounts—are designed for hands-free convenience. The MagSafe Compatible Suction Mount is ideal for content creators, allowing you to attach your phone to smooth surfaces for stable video recording or live streaming. The Car Mount enhances safety while driving, keeping your phone accessible for navigation and hands-free calls. The versatile Flex Mount offers multiple viewing angles, making it easy to enjoy content or create videos from anywhere.