BenQ unveils TK710STi 4K Smart Projector

Tailored for gamers, the TK710STi features an input lag as low as 4.16ms, making it perfect for an immersive gaming experience
BenQ has introduced the TK710STi 4K Smart Short Throw Laser Projector, designed to enhance gaming and home entertainment in compact spaces.

The TK710STi offers true 4K UHD resolution, HDR10 compatibility, and an impressive brightness of 3,200 ANSI lumens, delivering vibrant visuals even in bright environments. With BenQ's laser technology, it achieves a remarkable 600,000:1 contrast ratio and 95% Rec.709 wide color gamut, ensuring exceptional image depth, clarity, and color fidelity.

Tailored for gamers, the TK710STi features an input lag as low as 4.16ms, making it perfect for an immersive gaming experience. It supports high frame rates like 4K@60Hz, 1440p@120Hz, and 1080p@240Hz for smooth gameplay at various resolutions. Specialized HDR game modes for RPG and FPS genres further enhance the immersive experience on a large 4K HDR screen.

The projector can create a stunning 100-inch image from just 5.5 feet away, ideal for smaller living areas. Its features, including 4 corner correction, 3D keystone adjustment, and 1.2x zoom, allow for flexible installation in different room setups.

Key Features:

  • 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for stunning detail

  • HDR10 and HLG support for improved contrast and color range

  • 3,200 ANSI lumens brightness for clear images in bright settings

  • Short throw ratio of 0.69-0.83 for a 100" image from just 1.5m away

  • 600,000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites

  • 95% Rec.709 color gamut for precise color accuracy

  • Long-lasting laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of life

  • Minimal input lag (as low as 4.16ms at 1080p 240Hz) for gaming

  • Special HDR game modes for optimized visuals in RPG and FPS games

  • Supports 4K 60Hz, 1440p 120Hz, and 1080p 240Hz

  • Built-in Android TV with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime

  • eARC support for superior audio quality

  • 3D keystone correction for easy alignment

  • 1.2x zoom for adjustable image size

Price: Rs. 3,59,000

