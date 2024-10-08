Crossbeats introduces DC03 Dashcam

Crossbeats has introduced the Roadeye DC03 4K Car Dashcam, a groundbreaking device designed to improve your driving experience and enhance safety on India’s busy roads.

The DC03 Dual Dash camera boasts cutting-edge technology, including sharp 4K UHD video recording, built-in GPS, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This ensures that every detail of your journey is clearly captured, eliminating any uncertainty. The integrated GPS for Route Logging carefully tracks your travels, providing crucial evidence and insights in the event of an incident.

Focusing on driver safety, the DC03 features advanced ADAS that delivers timely warnings for potential collisions and lane departures, helping drivers stay attentive. Its collision and motion detection capabilities offer comprehensive security for the vehicle, even when it is parked.

Transferring high-resolution videos is easy with the DC03's WiFi 6 technology, allowing seamless connections to smartphones or cloud storage for hassle-free data management. The device also includes low power protection, reducing power consumption or shutting down when battery levels are low. Additionally, voice prompts provide hands-free updates while on the move. With 13 automatic exposure modes and a wide dynamic range, the DC03 ensures exceptional video quality in various lighting conditions.

As road accidents rise and insurance costs climb in India, the DC03 dashcam serves as a vital safety tool, protecting against fraudulent claims, providing evidence, promoting safer driving, and offering peace of mind.

For convenience, the advanced DC03 Dashcam by Crossbeats is available for Rs. 9,999 online and the Crossbeats website.