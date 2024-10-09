MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 chip for latest AI experiences

MediaTek has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 9400, designed for advanced edge-AI applications, immersive gaming, and exceptional photography.

The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 9400 are set to hit the market in the fourth quarter, according to the company.

As the fourth generation in MediaTek’s flagship mobile SoC series, the Dimensity 9400 boasts improved performance with its second-generation “All Big Core” architecture based on Arm’s v9.2 CPU design, alongside an advanced GPU and NPU for high performance while maintaining power efficiency.

Joe Chen, MediaTek’s President, emphasized that this chip aims to enhance AI capabilities, enabling powerful applications that adapt to user needs and preferences, and supporting generative AI technologies with on-device LoRA training and video generation.

The new chipset delivers 35 percent faster single-core performance and 28 percent faster multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. Built using TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, it is also up to 40 percent more power-efficient, providing users with extended battery life.

“As our fourth-generation flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 builds on our steady growth in market share, reinforcing MediaTek's commitment to delivering top-tier performance in an efficient design for optimal user experiences,” Chen stated.

To support the latest generative AI applications, the Dimensity 9400 features up to 80 percent faster performance for large language model (LLM) prompts and is 35 percent more power-efficient than the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek is collaborating with developers to create a unified interface for AI agents, third-party applications, and models, allowing for efficient operation of both edge AI and cloud services.