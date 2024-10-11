Gadgets

Affordable electronic appliances for Diwali gifting: Joyful celebrations await!

From energy-efficient juicer mixers to stylish kitchen gadgets, you can find the perfect gift to brighten homes without breaking the bank
Budget-friendly electronic appliances for Diwali gifting
Budget-friendly electronic appliances for Diwali gifting
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Diwali is a festival of lights and it is a great time to get home the best of electric appliances. Celebrate this Diwali with budget-friendly electronic appliances from Thermocool that bring joy and convenience to your loved ones. From energy-efficient juicer mixers to stylish kitchen gadgets, you can find the perfect gift to brighten homes without breaking the bank. Enhance the festive season with thoughtful, practical, and affordable appliances that provide excellent value and lasting utility!

Juicer Mixer
Juicer Mixer

Go mix!

The Josh 500-Watt Juicer Mixer is a powerful kitchen companion, featuring a durable stainless steel housing. With its 500-watt motor, it delivers effective grinding performance, making it ideal for various blending, grinding, and mixing tasks. This appliance is designed for longevity and easy cleaning, and it comes with multiple jars for both wet and dry grinding. It's a versatile and compact mixer grinder that’s perfect for efficient food preparation in any kitchen.

Price: INR 1,471

Majetic Iron
Majetic Iron

Iron it

The Majestic Dry Iron features a high-tech non-stick soleplate that glides effortlessly over different fabrics. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, while the temperature control allows precise heat regulation for various materials. This lightweight iron is built for durability and heats up quickly, making it perfect for effective ironing sessions. It’s an excellent addition to your home, offering convenience and protecting fabrics during regular ironing.

Price: INR 484

Plancha 750 watt Heavy Weight Iron
Plancha 750 watt Heavy Weight Iron

That’s sturdy

The Plancha Dry Iron boasts a non-stick soleplate with advanced technology that glides smoothly over various materials. Its design prevents clothes from sticking or burning while ironing effectively. With adjustable temperature control, you can easily set the heat according to fabric type. The Plancha is lightweight yet sturdy, making it comfortable and durable for everyday ironing needs.

Price: INR 803

Mixer Grinder
Mixer Grinder

Grind & blend

The Jetplus 550-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen tool that simplifies meal preparation. Its robust 550-watt motor and durable stainless steel jars ensure top performance for a variety of grinding, blending, and mixing tasks. This multipurpose appliance makes blending spices, creating smoothies, and mixing batters effortless. Its compact design allows for easy storage, making it an ideal choice for families looking for an efficient and reliable mixer grinder.

Price: INR 1,815

Nutri Max 500 Watt Mixer Grinder
Nutri Max 500 Watt Mixer Grinder

Quick & easy

The Nutri Max Mixer Grinder features innovative nano-grinding technology that ensures nutrient-rich, finely blended preparations. Its powerful motor easily handles a wide range of tasks, from blending spices to smoothies. Designed with multiple stainless steel jars for both wet and dry use, its sleek look fits perfectly on any kitchen countertop. The Nutri Max is perfect for health-conscious individuals who want quick and easy meal preparation without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Price: INR 1,705

Budget-friendly electronic appliances for Diwali gifting
5 blenders to get your festivities started
Diwali
Thermocool
budget-friendly
electronic appliances

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com