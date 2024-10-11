Affordable electronic appliances for Diwali gifting: Joyful celebrations await!

Diwali is a festival of lights and it is a great time to get home the best of electric appliances. Celebrate this Diwali with budget-friendly electronic appliances from Thermocool that bring joy and convenience to your loved ones. From energy-efficient juicer mixers to stylish kitchen gadgets, you can find the perfect gift to brighten homes without breaking the bank. Enhance the festive season with thoughtful, practical, and affordable appliances that provide excellent value and lasting utility!
Go mix!
The Josh 500-Watt Juicer Mixer is a powerful kitchen companion, featuring a durable stainless steel housing. With its 500-watt motor, it delivers effective grinding performance, making it ideal for various blending, grinding, and mixing tasks. This appliance is designed for longevity and easy cleaning, and it comes with multiple jars for both wet and dry grinding. It's a versatile and compact mixer grinder that’s perfect for efficient food preparation in any kitchen.
Price: INR 1,471
Iron it
The Majestic Dry Iron features a high-tech non-stick soleplate that glides effortlessly over different fabrics. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, while the temperature control allows precise heat regulation for various materials. This lightweight iron is built for durability and heats up quickly, making it perfect for effective ironing sessions. It’s an excellent addition to your home, offering convenience and protecting fabrics during regular ironing.
Price: INR 484
That’s sturdy
The Plancha Dry Iron boasts a non-stick soleplate with advanced technology that glides smoothly over various materials. Its design prevents clothes from sticking or burning while ironing effectively. With adjustable temperature control, you can easily set the heat according to fabric type. The Plancha is lightweight yet sturdy, making it comfortable and durable for everyday ironing needs.
Price: INR 803
Grind & blend
The Jetplus 550-Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen tool that simplifies meal preparation. Its robust 550-watt motor and durable stainless steel jars ensure top performance for a variety of grinding, blending, and mixing tasks. This multipurpose appliance makes blending spices, creating smoothies, and mixing batters effortless. Its compact design allows for easy storage, making it an ideal choice for families looking for an efficient and reliable mixer grinder.
Price: INR 1,815
Quick & easy
The Nutri Max Mixer Grinder features innovative nano-grinding technology that ensures nutrient-rich, finely blended preparations. Its powerful motor easily handles a wide range of tasks, from blending spices to smoothies. Designed with multiple stainless steel jars for both wet and dry use, its sleek look fits perfectly on any kitchen countertop. The Nutri Max is perfect for health-conscious individuals who want quick and easy meal preparation without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Price: INR 1,705