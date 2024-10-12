Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s first Cybercab, Robovan and futuristic robot

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, unveiled its first Cybercab on Friday, priced under $30,000, with an operating cost of about $0.20 per mile—significantly lower than traditional city taxis.

The prototype of the fully driverless vehicle was showcased during the robotaxi event titled “We, Robot” in the US, alongside a lineup of innovative vehicles, including an electric van.

The Cybercab is specifically designed for autonomy, featuring no steering wheel or pedals. Its doors open upwards like butterfly wings, and it accommodates just two passengers in a compact cabin.

Similar in appearance to the Cybertruck, the Cybercab utilizes “inductive charging” instead of a plug-in charger, which functions like wireless charging.

Musk asserted that his autonomous vehicles are expected to be 10 to 20 times safer than conventional cars.

The event also introduced a new “Robovan,” designed for either mass transit or cargo, emphasizing Musk’s vision that “the future is autonomous.”

Tesla plans to roll out fully autonomous driving capabilities in Texas and California next year, with Cybercab production slated for 2026.

Additionally, the company is working on the Optimus robot, anticipated to be priced between $20,000 and $30,000, capable of performing various tasks. “This is a significant development that will save many lives and prevent injuries,” Musk stated.

He also highlighted the potential benefits of autonomous driving, noting the time people could reclaim for activities like reading, watching movies, or working.

Musk announced that Tesla will begin “unsupervised FSD” in Texas and California next year, focusing on the Model 3 and Model Y.