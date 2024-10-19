Gadgets of the week: Sonos Ace, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, Sushi Shine (JST638) and Magniflex Sushi Pillow

Sonos Ace

Sonos is renowned for its incredible range of speakers, it now has a wonderful Over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone called Ace. Available in Black and Soft white colour variants, the Ace is incredibly comfortable to wear for long hours and comes with premium features, quality and looks distinctly cool. Most importantly on usage (I’ve literally been glued to these for the last month) I found the sound quality to be impeccably clear and precise, whether it’s Spotify, Hi Res audio files, audiobooks, OTT, movies or calls. Ace comes with Spatial Audio and Advanced Noise cancellation, translating to top notch spatially aware sound to heighten the senses and brilliant attenuation of unwanted noise(ANC) which can even be adjusted according to the surroundings. Battery life is phenomenal on the Ace, stretching upto 36 hours for me on mixed usage. In summary, the Ace is possibly the most comfortable Over-the-ear headphone I’ve ever used providing unmatched sonics and outstanding value in an elegant package. INR 34,999 Sonos.com