Gadgets of the week: Sonos Ace, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, Sushi Shine (JST638) and Magniflex Sushi Pillow

Sonos Ace
Sonos is renowned for its incredible range of speakers, it now has a wonderful Over-the-ear Bluetooth headphone called Ace. Available in Black and Soft white colour variants, the Ace is incredibly comfortable to wear for long hours and comes with premium features, quality and looks distinctly cool. Most importantly on usage (I’ve literally been glued to these for the last month) I found the sound quality to be impeccably clear and precise, whether it’s Spotify, Hi Res audio files, audiobooks, OTT, movies or calls. Ace comes with Spatial Audio and Advanced Noise cancellation, translating to top notch spatially aware sound to heighten the senses and brilliant attenuation of unwanted noise(ANC) which can even be adjusted according to the surroundings. Battery life is phenomenal on the Ace, stretching upto 36 hours for me on mixed usage. In summary, the Ace is possibly the most comfortable Over-the-ear headphone I’ve ever used providing unmatched sonics and outstanding value in an elegant package. INR 34,999 Sonos.com
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i
Xiaomi’s new Power Bank 4i (20000mAh) is a robust powerbank providing extra long battery backup with upto 33W Sonic charging at your disposal. First off, the powerbank is relatively light for a 20000mAh capacity and comes with three ports (two USB-A and one USB-C) allowing you to charge upto 3 devices at once. The C-Port provides a speed of 33W allowing to charge phones rapidly (50% charge in less than 30 minutes for most top smartphones). The high capacity bank is also durable,easily providing 3-4 charges for iPhones and Android smartphones. Having three ports is a big advantage during travel and there’s a nifty Low power discharge mode that charges devices like earbuds and smartwatches at required slower speeds. The powerbank also comes with 12-layers of safety protection to keep your devices safe while charging. Crafted from durable PC+ABS, the bank is durable and comes in a choice of three colour variants. INR 1,899 mi.com
Just Corseca - Sushi Shine
The Sushi Shine is a compact 10W speaker which packs a solid punch courtesy a 60mm driver and connects seamlessly with devices thanks to BT 5.3 connectivity. The speaker looks smart and is light making it easy to carry around with you. On usage I found the battery life to be great (around 7 hours), good range of BT (10-15m), essential FM radio on board and added connectivity options such as USB, TWS and TF card built in. Overall The Sushi Shine is a solid device priced extremely well and is ideal for personal listening especially to those looking to improve on the audio their smartphone provides. INR 999 corseca.in
Magniflex Sushi Pillow
Offering superior comfort and support for travellers, the Sushi pillow comes with a unique rolled design making it easy to carry. Crafted using premium materials (without harmful chemicals), Sushi is equipped with an antibacterial fabrication making it safe to use. Certified by Oeko-Tex, the pillow meets the highest safety and quality standards. Made in Italy. INR 5,130 magniflexindia.com
Moonwalkers Aero
The high tech Moonwalkers Aero offer a new mode of lightweight, ultra-quiet transportation allowing you to walk faster and smoother over multiple terrains. They provide an enhancement in walking speed (upto 11 km/h) while utilising lesser effort. Aero is also rechargeable. INR 1lakh shiftrobotics.com
Nintendo Alarmo
Nintendo has a new Sound Clock aptly called - Alarmo. Alarmo is interactive and starts your day off with fun animations sounds and characters from some of your favourite games. The alarm can be snoozed using gestures and can even be stopped by getting out of bed (thanks to motion sensors). You can choose from 35 scenes inspired by Nintendo Switch games. INR 8,400 Nintendo.com
USHA Aquerra DG
Aquerra is a smart water heater which can be fully controlled via the Usha app allowing for remote operation and efficiently managing power usage. Aquerra sports an inbuilt anti-bacterial sterilisation system, digital temperature setting, ELCB for safety and Eco-function. Aquerra provides upto 2000W power output for heating water rapidly. Available in 15 and 25 litre options. INR 20,990 ushawaterheaters.com