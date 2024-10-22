ideaForge Launches India's first app-based drone service: FLYGHT Franchise

ideaForge Technology Limited, a global leader in drone technology, has introduced India’s first app-based Drone as a Service (DaaS) model called FLYGHT Franchise, a significant advancement for the country’s drone sector. This innovative model enables large enterprises and organizations to utilize UAV technology on-demand, backed by ideaForge’s expertise and operational support. Drones are increasingly essential in fields like public safety, infrastructure, and government services. FLYGHT Franchise provides businesses with the opportunity to integrate drone solutions while enjoying entrepreneurial freedom and access to reliable technology resources as the drone industry rapidly expands.

The FLYGHT Franchise model includes various advantages such as exclusive service rights for specific areas, extensive operational and marketing support, and a scalable business structure with multiple revenue streams from government, public safety, and private sector clients.

In addition to operational and financial advantages, the FLYGHT Franchise allows franchisees to explore a variety of applications in sectors like traffic management, security solutions, city planning, emergency response, and inventory management.

The FLYGHT Franchise not only presents scalable opportunities but also connects businesses to a growing network of franchisees with similar goals, fostering collaboration and shared success. With state-of-the-art technology, proven industry expertise, and a lucrative financial model, FLYGHT Franchise is set to transform UAV deployment across the nation.

The ideaForge FLYGHT service has already been successfully implemented in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, and West Bengal.