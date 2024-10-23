New spam tracking system blocks international calls posing as Indian phone numbers

The government announced the launch of a new spam-tracking system aimed at detecting and blocking incoming international calls that appear to originate from Indian phone numbers.

Within just 24 hours of being implemented, approximately 1.35 crore (90%) of the incoming international calls identified as spoofed were blocked by telecom service providers (TSPs) from reaching Indian subscribers.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, introduced the 'International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System,' emphasizing the government's commitment to creating a safer digital environment and protecting citizens from cybercrime.

With this system in place, Indian telecom users can expect a notable decrease in spoofed calls that display +91 numbers.

Cyber criminals have exploited this method to make international calls that show Indian mobile numbers, misleading recipients into believing they are local.

These spoofed calls have been linked to various scams, impersonating government officials, and inciting panic among the public.

There have been incidents involving threats of mobile disconnection by fake DoT/TRAI officials, bogus digital arrests, and drug-related impersonations.

The Department of Communications (DoT) and TSPs have collaborated to create a system that identifies and prevents these fraudulent calls from reaching Indian users.

“Despite these efforts, some fraudsters may still find ways to succeed. If you receive suspicious calls, please report them through the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi,” the government advised.

This initiative represents another step by the DoT to shield citizens from cyber fraud by effectively identifying and blocking incoming international spoofed calls.