Gadgets of the week: Balance APP, Loewe we. BEAM, Nike Zoom Fly 6 and Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G- Manish Malhotra Edition

Balance APP
Balance is a one of a kind app that helps improve your sleep, stress and concentration. The app integrates meditation with soothing audio that personalises according to individual needs. An extensive library provides you means to breathe better, relax further, wind down, focus, get productive and even overcome anxiety. I’ve been using this app for nearly a year and can attest to its benefits. Also it’s free for the first year! Download Now. balanceapp.com
Loewe we. BEAM
We’re always looking for the biggest and brightest visuals while consuming OTT content or watching movies. Loewe’s We. BEAM is a truly compact mini projector endowed with ALPD laser tech providing incredible large-sized entertainment indoors and out. The projector can provide screen sizes between 40” - 120” and ample brightness with 500 ANSI lumens, it also sports an integrated loudspeaker. A wide range of content can be viewed via the Netrange app store (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube etc), while connectivity includes HDMI ARC, Audio Out, USB and USB-C. INR 1.2 lakhs loewe.tv
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike’s latest sneaker - Zoom Fly 6 is a training and racing hybrid delivering top cushioning tech and plated innovation in a form that offers both supreme comfort and added pep. Among Nike’s fastest ever, the Zoom Fly 6 weighs less than its predecessor and sports a full-length carbon fibre FlyPlate with more ZoomX foam for optimal energy return. Available November 1. nike.com/jp INR 10,500
Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G- Manish Malhotra Edition
What better way to celebrate this festive week than getting yourself a new smartphone - The limited edition Manish Malhotra-designed gold colour OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G. This special edition celebrates Indian design heritage through intricate gold filigree and floral embroidery over an elegant black backdrop. The smartphone features a 6.7” AMOLED curved screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, OPPO AI features, multiple cameras including a 50MP main Sony LYT600 cam with OIS,256GB storage, 5000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging and Color OS 14. The fusion of OPPO’s innovative design with Malhotra’s signature motifs brings together luxury and craftsmanship and technology in a true celebration of India’s festive spirit. INR 36,999 oppo.com
Silhouette Felis 8743
Silhouette makes ultra light eye-wear of ultra high quality. The Felis 8743 is part of the innovative Titan Minimal Art Sun collection with rimless designs and full UV protection. The frames are made of SPX+ titanium and are screw less, Hypoallergenic and comfortable to wear while the lenses offer Silhouette Light Management, 100% UV A,B and C-protection (UV400) in a high-impact polycarbonate material. INR 26,000 silhouette.com
Tissot Stylist
The newly updated version of Tissot’s Stylist is a real standout thanks to its ultra clean, elegant looks and wrist friendly dimensions. Available in two colour variants (gradient blue and silver tone), the Stylist has a case size of 32mm x 32mm making it suitable for men and women. It comes with a 316L stainless steel case, accurate Swiss quartz movement and scratch resistant sapphire crystal with a leather strap to boot. An excellent gift for anyone this season! INR 25,000 tissotwatches.com
Soocas Neos II
Meet the electric toothbrush that also has a water-flosser built in. The 2-in-1 design helps build flossing habit without changing brushing routine helping you maintain healthy teeth and gums. Neos II promises maximum plaque removal, effectively preventing cavities and gum disease. The self chargeable brush has battery life upto 30 days and weighs only 225 grams. The water flosser is designed to reach hard-to-access areas.
Wahoo KICKR RUN
KICKR RUN is a smart treadmill that aims to minimise distraction and maximise the realism of running outdoors. The responsive surface, grade simulation and lateral tilt of the treadmill emulates ascents, descents and outdoor surfaces to engage and challenge the same muscles as running outside. It’s also seamlessly connected and works with leading running/fitness apps such as Wahoo, peloton etc to deliver a connected running experience with metrics measured and analysed. wahoofitness.com INR 4.2 lakhs