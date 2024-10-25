Gadgets of the week: Balance APP, Loewe we. BEAM, Nike Zoom Fly 6 and Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G- Manish Malhotra Edition

Balance APP

Balance is a one of a kind app that helps improve your sleep, stress and concentration. The app integrates meditation with soothing audio that personalises according to individual needs. An extensive library provides you means to breathe better, relax further, wind down, focus, get productive and even overcome anxiety. I’ve been using this app for nearly a year and can attest to its benefits. Also it’s free for the first year! Download Now. balanceapp.com