Apple to Unveil iPhone 16 Series on September 9

Apple has announced a special event for September 9, where it will introduce the new iPhone 16 series along with other gadgets and software updates. The event, themed "It’s Glowtime," will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to compete directly with Google's Pixel 9 series and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices. The event, hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook, will showcase significant advancements in Apple’s ecosystem, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key updates for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus include a new vertically-aligned camera system on the back. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature larger screens and a new bronze color option. All four models are anticipated to include the Action Button, previously exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series, and a new button dedicated to photo and video capture.

AI and Apple Intelligence features are expected to be prominent during the event. Attendees may also see the launch of the new AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10.

Sources indicate that the ‘Make in India’ versions of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in India shortly after the global launch this fall, produced in collaboration with Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The iPhone 16 will be available on the first day of global sales in India, followed soon after by the iPhone 16 Plus.