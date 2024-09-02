itel Unveils 'Flip One'

itel is set to enhance its dominance in the feature phone market with the launch of its first Flip Keypad phone, the ‘Flip One’. Scheduled to debut in September 2024, this sleek and stylish device features an advanced flip mechanism typically seen in high-end smartphones. The Flip One combines elegance with functionality, boasting a premium leather back that adds a touch of sophistication.

Ideal for Gen Z and millennials looking to unplug from smartphones, the Flip One offers a straightforward way to stay connected with essential features such as internet access, texting, calling, and photography.

With a remarkable 90% brand loyalty, itel continues to lead the feature phone sector through constant innovation and unique features. The Flip One elevates the user experience with its lightweight, one-handed operation design, Bluetooth support, Type-C charging, and BT caller functionality, allowing users to sync contacts and handle calls directly from the phone.

Additionally, the device includes a non-removable battery, a glass-designed keypad, and support for 13 Indian languages. Available in three colors, the Flip One is the perfect blend of style and functionality, making it an excellent choice for both keypad enthusiasts and smartphone users seeking a versatile secondary option.