World's first 6th gen DRAM chip developed in South Korea

On Thursday, SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip manufacturer, announced the development of the world’s first 16GB DDR5 chip using sixth-generation 10-nanometer technology.

This new DRAM chip offers improved cost efficiency compared to its predecessors and enhances productivity by over 30% due to innovative design advancements. It also features an 11% boost in operating speed and a more than 9% increase in power efficiency, according to Yonhap news agency.

The chip is expected to be adopted by high-performance data centers and is projected to help reduce electricity costs by up to 30% amid rising power consumption driven by advancements in artificial intelligence. SK hynix plans to begin mass production within the year, with volume shipments anticipated for the following year.

Kim Jong-hwan, head of SK hynix's DRAM development, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering superior performance and cost-efficiency with its next-generation products.

In addition, SK hynix is preparing to launch its next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory chip in the third quarter. The GDDR7 features an industry-leading operating speed of 32 gigabits per second, a 60% improvement over its predecessor. This chip can process over 1.5 terabytes of data per second, roughly equivalent to 300 full-HD movies.

The new GDDR7 chip also offers more than 50% improved power efficiency compared to the previous generation, thanks to advanced packaging technology that addresses heat management issues associated with its ultra-fast data processing capabilities.