BOULT unveils three new soundbars

BOULT announces the launch of three groundbreaking soundbars, the Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, andBassbox X500. These soundbars promise to deliver a powerful yet balanced audio experience, seamlessly blending timeless design with cutting-edge technology for unparalleled performance and refined elegance.

All speakers in the series share a commitment to superior audio quality, featuring BoomX technology for deep, studio-quality bass and advanced Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing. They are equipped with multiple input modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. The Bassbox speakers also include a DSP chip for enhanced audio processing, along with EQ modes tailored for different listening experiences such as music, movies, and news in different environments.

The Bassbox X60 takes your audio experience to the next level with its 60W rated output and integrated DSP for enhanced sound quality. This 2.1 channel speaker is compatible with a wide range of devices, offering multiple input options, including Bluetooth V5.4, AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC). With EQ modes tailored for music, movies, and news, and a master remote control, the Bassbox X60 is designed for seamless integration into your home entertainment setup.

The Bassbox X250 delivers powerful sound with a 250W rated output, Dolby Digital sound, and a dedicated DSP. This 2.1 channel speaker, with its subwoofer, offers an immersive audio experience with BoomXTM technology for deep bass. With Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC) connectivity, the Bassbox X250 is perfect for elevating your home audio system, whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming.

The Bassbox X500 is the ultimate sound system, offering a staggering 500W rated output with Dolby Digital sound and a 5.1 channel setup. Equipped with a DSP chip and dedicated IOP core, this speaker system ensures high-fidelity audio processing up to 96KHz. With five full-range drivers and multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth V5.3 and HDMI(ARC), the Bassbox X500 is designed for those who demand the best in surround sound and bass performance. Along with this, the Bassbox X500 also comes with two additional rear satellites to enhance the overall audio experience.