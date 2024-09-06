Gadgets of the Week: AVI8 - HUD Automatic, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, Opal C1 and Perrelet Turbine Splash

AVI 8 - HUD Automatic
AVI-8’s HUD Auto is part of the Hawker Harrier series and is inspired by HUDs (head-up displays found in aviation). The watch is designed to mimic the complexity of aircraft instrumentation and comes with a Japanese Automatic movement, a bright orange dial, Swiss Newlite lume and 5ATM water resistance. If orange is your colour, do take a real close look at this AVI-8! INR 30,000 avi-8.com
Bowers & Wilkins Pi8
The Pi8 is a premium, luxurious set of TWS providing Class-leading audio performance, customised ANC and sparkling clear call quality. Pi8 also comes with uber comfortable ear buds. Special Carbon cone drive units, a smart charging case, adaptive ANC, industry-first direct headphone music streaming and other remarkable features ensure a world-class audio experience every time you switch on the Pi8s. INR 33,500 bowerswilkins.com
Opal C1
Opal’s C1 is a pro level webcam which is built to last. A combination of computational photography, the aperture of a DSLR lens and an Intel Myriad chip produces a superlative image far surpassing other webcams. For sound the C1 comes with MicMesh tech which finds and focuses on the sound of your voice, adding intelligent noise cancellation for a sublime audio experience. INR 25,000 opalcamera.com
Perrelet Turbine Splash
Inspired by Jackson Pollock’s “action painting” techniques, this Perrelet’s dial is unique with splashes of vibrant colours set against a black background. A Turbine, featuring 12 blades reveals bursts of colour with wrist movements. The 44mm watch case is made of Polycarbonate and carbon fibre, the watch itself is equipped with an automatic manufacture movement (COSC certified). Available n limited editions of 99pcs. INR 4.9* lakhs perrelet.com/en
iQOO Z9s 5G
The iQOO Z9s 5G is an extremely well priced smartphone offering features and performance that punch well above its price bracket. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SOC and sporting a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor in a sleek 7.49mm thin body, this phone is light, easy to hold and looks stylish. Overall the package impressed me quite a bit with good photographs/videos in most lighting conditions, a mature FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 which keeps everything rolling smoothly and a 5500mah battery which runs about 40 hours in mixed use. iQOO phones are also extremely durable and have tremendous longevity thanks to consistent updates and a durable body. The iQOO Z9s 5G is the perfect “Megatasking” phone in the market. INR 17,999 onwards iqoo.com amazon.in
NU Republic Cybotron Spin
Here’s a genuine “twist” on a powerbank! The cybotron SPIN is a one of a kid powerbank which provides 22.5 W output, comes with overheat/overload protection, smart power distribution and a spinning wheel which you can fidget with! The 10000mAh powerbank charges most smartphones at least twice and 15W wireless charging works seamlessly with compatible Qi enabled phones. Multiple inputs/outputs ensure that both Android and iOS devices can be charged with no fuss! INR 2,499 nurepublic.co
Mac Studio Display
Looking for a slim, colour accurate high quality display? Apple’s Mac Studio Display offers it all with a 27” 5K retina display, 12MP ultra wide camera, 3 mics and 6 speakers, 600 nits brightness, P3 wide colour and a superb Anti-reflective coating. The Studio Display is ideal if you need to use video-conferencing, work on creative projects, consume large amts of multimedia and is compatible with multiple Apple products and accessories. INR 1.60 lakhs apple.com