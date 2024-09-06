Gadgets of the Week: AVI8 - HUD Automatic, Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, Opal C1 and Perrelet Turbine Splash

iQOO Z9s 5G

The iQOO Z9s 5G is an extremely well priced smartphone offering features and performance that punch well above its price bracket. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SOC and sporting a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor in a sleek 7.49mm thin body, this phone is light, easy to hold and looks stylish. Overall the package impressed me quite a bit with good photographs/videos in most lighting conditions, a mature FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 which keeps everything rolling smoothly and a 5500mah battery which runs about 40 hours in mixed use. iQOO phones are also extremely durable and have tremendous longevity thanks to consistent updates and a durable body. The iQOO Z9s 5G is the perfect “Megatasking” phone in the market. INR 17,999 onwards iqoo.com amazon.in