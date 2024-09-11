Apple introduces new iPhone 16 series, available in India from Sep 20

Apple has announced its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, featuring enhanced Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, advanced camera capabilities, and significant battery life improvements.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip, come with a new 48MP Fusion camera and a fast quad-pixel sensor, allowing for 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 144,900. Pre-orders begin on September 13, with sales starting September 20 in India.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. They will also be available for pre-order on September 13 and in stores from September 20.

In addition, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, which boasts a slimmer design, sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and enhanced health features in watchOS 11. The Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900, with the Watch SE starting at Rs 24,900. Pre-orders begin September 13, and availability starts September 20.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, now in a new black titanium finish, features the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, the brightest display of any Apple product, and up to 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode.

Pre-orders for AirPods 4 will start at Rs 12,900, with the Active Noise Cancellation version at Rs 17,900. AirPods Pro 2 are priced at Rs 24,900, and the AirPods Max with USB-C charging will be available for Rs 59,900, all beginning September 20.