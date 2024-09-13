Meta Verified, customised messages arrive on WhatsApp for businesses in India

Meta announced new features for WhatsApp aimed at supporting small businesses in India, just in time for the upcoming festive season.

At its inaugural ‘WhatsApp Business Summit’ in India, Meta unveiled the ‘Meta Verified’ feature, now available to eligible small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app. This feature offers a verified badge, protection against impersonation, account support, and premium tools to enhance brand visibility and streamline customer communication.

The verified badge will also appear on businesses' WhatsApp Channels and Business pages, making it easier to promote on social media and websites.

“The widespread use and simplicity of WhatsApp make it central to India's growth, enabling businesses to explore new ideas and growth strategies,” stated Sandhya Devanathan, VP of Meta India.

Additionally, Meta is introducing a feature allowing small businesses to send personalized messages via WhatsApp. This includes appointment reminders, birthday wishes, and updates on sales, all in a more efficient manner. Businesses can now send messages with personalized customer names and customizable call-to-action buttons, and schedule when these messages are sent.

Meta will also launch ‘WhatsApp Business Yatra,’ a new initiative to provide in-person training to small businesses in tier 2 and 3 cities across India.

Currently, about 60% of WhatsApp users interact with businesses weekly, and around 92% use messaging apps for business interactions.