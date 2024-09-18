Neuralink’s Blindsight implant to restore vision to people who lost both eyes: Musk

Neuralink, a brain-computer interface company founded by Elon Musk, has announced a groundbreaking Blindsight implant that could restore vision to individuals who have lost both eyes. Musk shared this news on Wednesday, noting that the experimental device recently received a "breakthrough device" designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Thank you, US FDA!” Musk expressed in a post on X, stating that the implant would allow those who have lost both their eyes and optic nerves to regain sight. He mentioned that the device could also help people who have been blind since birth, provided their visual cortex is intact.

Musk explained that initial vision would be low-resolution, similar to video game graphics, but future advancements could enhance it to surpass natural vision and even allow users to see in infrared, ultraviolet, or radar wavelengths.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, described the development as a "miracle for many" in a post on the platform.

Currently, the Blindsight implant has not undergone human trials, and neither Neuralink nor the FDA has provided a timeline for its development.

In addition, Neuralink is working on an implant that would enable quadriplegic patients to operate digital devices using only their thoughts. This advanced technology features a chip that processes and transmits neural signals to devices like computers or smartphones.

Founded in 2016 by Musk and a team of experts in neuroscience, biochemistry, and robotics, Neuralink previously created a novel chip designed to restore full body control in individuals with paralysis. To date, two patients have successfully received the brain-chip implant with FDA approval.