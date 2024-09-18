Vu Televisions introduces the GloLED 2025 TV

Vu Televisions proudly introduces the GloLED 2025 TV, the sequel to its successful 2022 model, boasting enhanced computing power just in time for the festive season. Developed at The Vu Design Center, the GloLED 2025 is faster and smarter, offering improved graphics and clearer visuals with AI upscaling.

The 1.5 GHz VuOn™ processor supports 2-way Bluetooth 5.3 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, making it compatible with a variety of devices, including Apple iPhones. Known for its Glo Panel, the new model now includes Dolby Vision, HDR, Dolby Audio, and DTS VirtualX Surround Sound. Users can control all functions from their couch using a new voice remote featuring a Wi-Fi hotkey—the first of its kind developed by Vu Televisions.

The Vu GloLED TV 2025 is powered by the advanced VuOn™ 1.5 GHz processor, ensuring superior graphics, enhanced picture clarity, and seamless streaming without lag. This processor supports extensive connectivity options, allowing users to cast from Android and Apple phones, utilize 2-way Bluetooth for music, and connect via 5 GHz Wi-Fi for high-speed streaming. It also includes HDMI ports for gaming consoles and offers voice control through Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit, making it easy to manage your smart home devices.

Designed for the modern user, the GloLED TV enhances video conferencing with easy camera connectivity for Google Meet calls, and its proprietary Family Moment app simplifies capturing cherished family moments. The advanced Glo Panel delivers outstanding color performance and accuracy in various lighting conditions, while AI technology improves content sharpness and smoothness for fast-moving scenes. Additionally, the TV features built-in 24-watt speakers and DTS Virtual X technology, providing an immersive audio experience that rivals home sound systems. With an innovative remote control equipped with Indian-specific hotkeys and the latest Google TV OS, the GloLED TV 2025 offers a refined, user-friendly interface.