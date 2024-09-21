Russian cosmonauts break record for longest stay on ISS

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub have established a new record for the longest single mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to a statement from Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation.

They surpassed the previous record for the longest continuous stay in space under the ISS program, which was held by cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. That record, set in September 2023, lasted 370 days, 21 hours, 22 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Kononenko and Chub launched to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and are slated to return to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on September 23, 2024, marking a total of 374 days in space.