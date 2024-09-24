Dyson unveils OnTrac high-fidelity, audio-only headphones

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer: "The Dyson OnTrac headphones deliver best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort. We’ve also invested significantly in making the Dyson OnTrac a customisable product that complements the rich and diverse personal styles and the iconic music culture of people in India. These headphones embody Dyson's audio engineering mission to preserve the integrity of the artist's sound wave, free from interference.”

Specifications:

· Noise-cancellation​: Noise cancelled 384,000 times per second, reducing up to 40dB. External noise, tracked and reported in real-time through the MyDyson App

· Sound range: 6Hz – 21kHz

· Up to 55 hours listening time: 1 charge for 2 weeks use (with Active Noise Cancellation, average listening time of 3 hours / day)

· Customisable caps and cushions

Priced at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores across India.