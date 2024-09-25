ASUS launches new lineup of AI-enabled PCs powered

ASUS has introduced its new series of AI-enabled PCs, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). This next-generation lineup includes the ASUS Copilot+ PCs: Zenbook S 14, ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI (Desktop), and ExpertBook P5405. These devices feature integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of delivering up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second). The PCs are designed to enhance user experience, boost productivity, and streamline creative workflows, with a free update to Copilot+ capabilities available when it rolls out, depending on the device and region.

ASUS India, known for its innovative PC manufacturing, focuses on sustainable technology with a diverse range of products that cater to the growing demand for durable and reliable computing solutions. By partnering with Intel to incorporate the advanced Core Ultra processors, ASUS aims to make computing more intuitive while maintaining exceptional software performance across different device types.

The ultra-portable Zenbook S 14 is a standout AI-equipped laptop that combines stunning design with powerful performance. It boasts an OLED display and a chassis made from a unique Ceraluminum™ material, which combines aluminum and ceramic for added durability and aesthetic appeal. The laptop's design also includes CNC-machined cooling vents for optimal airflow during intensive tasks.

For commercial users, the ExpertBook P5405 leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and features ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools, enhancing online meetings with AI-driven capabilities like translation and noise cancellation. The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI offers robust desktop performance in a compact form factor, making it ideal for both office use and edge computing.

This new lineup underscores ASUS’s dedication to producing high-performance, ergonomic devices. The Zenbook S 14 is now available, while the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI will launch in December 2024. The Zenbook S 14 starts at ₹1,42,990, with the NUC's price confirmed closer to its release date. The ExpertBook P5405 will be available in India in November 2024, providing businesses with secure and sustainable computing solutions.

Zenbook S 14 Features:

Thickness: 1.1 cm; Weight: 1.2 kg

Exclusive Ceraluminum chassis

3K OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Up to 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage

Comprehensive I/O ports and a long-lasting 72 Wh battery

ExpertBook P5405 Features:

AI-driven computing with advanced Intel® Core™ Ultra processors

Enhanced online meeting tools

Long battery life (up to 28 hours of video playback)

Robust security features, including a TPM for data protection

ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI Features:

Compact design with a height of 34 mm

Integrated Intel® Core™ Ultra processor

High-performance AI capabilities

Tool-less design for easy upgrades

Availability: