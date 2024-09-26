LinkedIn adds Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu language options

LinkedIn announced on Thursday the addition of 10 new languages to its platform, including four Indian regional languages.

The new languages include Vietnamese, Greek, Persian, Finnish, Hebrew, and Hungarian, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Punjabi.

With these updates, LinkedIn now supports five Indian languages, including Hindi, according to the company's statement.

“We're thrilled to announce that LinkedIn is now more inclusive and accessible than ever. We've expanded our language support to represent diverse parts of our global community,” said Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer.

LinkedIn's user base in India has exceeded 135 million, with engagement growing at 20 percent year-over-year, making India the platform's second-largest and fastest-growing market.

The introduction of these languages aims to reduce language barriers, enabling more users to build meaningful professional identities and engage with their networks more effectively.

“With these new additions, our platform now supports a total of 36 languages, allowing professionals worldwide to connect, communicate, and collaborate better,” Cohen added.

Last month, LinkedIn appointed Kumaresh Pattabiraman as the new Country Manager and Product Head for India.

Pattabiraman noted that LinkedIn has transformed from a job-focused platform into a dynamic global community for professionals seeking jobs, learning opportunities, networking, and knowledge sharing.

India ranks among the top five countries with the fastest-growing AI talent, boasting the highest penetration of AI skills globally, with LinkedIn members utilizing these skills three times more frequently than the global average.

Additionally, LinkedIn recently launched a new video experience in India, responding to the country's rapidly growing market, where uploads have increased by 60 percent year-over-year.