Lava launches new smartphone with 128GB storage, 6.5-inch display

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday launched a new smartphone -- Yuva 3, with 128GB storage, a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole display and stylish design. Starting at Rs 6,799, Yuva 3 will be available in three colour variants -- Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting February 10.

Customers will be able to buy the latest Yuva 3 starting from February 7*on Amazon. It will be available for customers with two storage options 64GB and 128GB. "With its Premium Design, seamless user experience powered by stock Android 13 (with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14), and 2-year security updates, it caters to the evolving demands. The Triple AI Camera make Yuva an all-inclusive solution, perfectly aligned with the needs of today's users," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Also, read: Hackers likely used ChatGPT to create fake data breach

The new smartphones come loaded with features such as a Premium back design with a side fingerprint sensor, 4+4(Virtual) GB RAM + 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 ROM, 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable, 13MP Triple AI rear camera with 5MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies, bottom-firing speaker, stock Android 13 and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others. The device also comes powered by a UNISOC T606 Octa-core Processor, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers two years of assured security updates and a guaranteed Android 14 upgrade, according to the company.