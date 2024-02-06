HP unveils new AI-enhanced laptops in India for hybrid work

PC and printer major HP on Tuesday unveiled new AI-enhanced 'Spectre x360' laptops in two sizes -- 14-inch and 16-inch in India for hybrid work. The HP Spectre x360 14-inch laptop comes available in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colours at HP World stores, HP Online store, and at all leading retail counters for a starting price of Rs 1,64,999, while the 16-inch version comes available in Nightfall Black colour at a starting price of Rs 1,79,999.

According to the company, the Spectre laptops are HP's first consumer portfolio to have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to seamlessly manage AI workloads. Equipped with three engine machines, including CPU, GPU, and NPU and NVIDIA Studio with RTX 4050 GFX, the laptops offer advanced AI technology for faster video editing and more efficient productivity and content creation.

Also, read: Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

These laptops feature Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, ensuring they align seamlessly with the dynamic demands of users leading fast-paced hybrid lifestyles. The new laptops are enabled with a 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night. The portfolio also comes with a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features, including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes. In addition, the company mentioned that the 16:10 aspect ratio allows users to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 to 120 Hz based on the type of content being viewed.