itel launches two new smartphones under the long-awaited Power series

itel, launches two new innovative smartphones under the long-awaited Power series, featuring itel P55 and P55+, marking a significant leap into 2024. The launch of the P55 and P55T caters to the evolving demands of smartphone users. Amid the growing need for a long-lasting battery, rapid charging, multitasking ability, increased storage capabilities, and display clarity, the Power series seeks to address the needs of the modern smartphone user, integrating premium features into one powerful and efficient package.

The highly anticipated Power series launch has further solidified itel's position in the sub-10K segment. In just the first two months of 2024, itel has introduced a range of innovative products tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of the Gen-Z demographic in the Indian market. As itel navigates its narrative through the market, each product launch stands as a statement, underscoring the brand's dedication to providing premium features to the masses in India.

Both P55 models deliver unmatched performance and premium features in the sub-10K segment making the power series a power-packed deal for the Gen-Z. The itel P55+, boasts an elegant vegan leather body and exquisite 3D stitching is packing a punch, boasting the best in segment 45W Power charging, taking the smartphone from 0 to 100% in just 72 minutes, or 70% in just 30 minutes. The P55 isn't far behind, offering 18W Fast Charge for efficient top-ups on its expansive 5000mAh battery.

Both P55 models offer exceptional performance capabilities. The P55+ has an ample 256GB ROM and 16GB* RAM (8+8 configuration) and the P55 stands as India’s first smartphone in the segment with 24GB* RAM and 128GB ROM, perfect for everyday tasks and entertainment. Both models offer stunning image output with the 50MP AI Dual Camera system, leading users to enjoy intelligent photography enhancements and capture crystal-clear images.

The P55+ boasts a captivating 6.6”- HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. The P55 features a similarly impressive 6.6" HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring captivating gameplay, movie marathons, and browsing experiences.