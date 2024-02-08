Noise has launches Noise Buds Xero

Noise has launched Noise Buds Xero, an auditory masterpiece poised to set a new standard for premium sound. This launch marks an audio revolution, with Noise Buds Xero allowing the users to experience 'Concert for One.' Adaptive Hybrid Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB adapts seamlessly to surroundings, ensuring premium audio in bustling cities or crowded offices. The sleek chrome finish adds a touch of style, making Noise Buds Xero a statement in true wireless innovation. Noise Buds Xero, a meticulously crafted symphony of sound, sets new standards for excellence in the industry with its 12.4mm (PEEK + TITANIUM) Driver for an exceptional music experience, and a premium body, embodying both aesthetic design and cutting-edge audio innovation.

Empowered by the innovative Sound+ Algorithm, Noise Buds Xero ensures a more steady and noise-free experience in all situations, conquering extreme Signal-to-noise ratio conditions. From echo elimination and improved speech quality to dynamic range control, the algorithm consistently enhances clarity, creating an unparalleled auditory journey. Noise Buds Xero delivers an unrivalled fusion of industry-leading specifications, captivating design, and steadfast stability across essential features – from Calls to Music. Featuring a formidable 12.4mm PEEK + TITANIUM driver, the product ensures a powerful and immersive audio experience with an advanced triple-mic setup for smoother and clearer conversations, the users can experience. The addition of a six mic system provides a truly magical calling experience. Precision-engineered for a dynamic range and clarity, the Noise Buds Xero stands out in the Premium TWS category. Setting a new style benchmark in the audio accessory space, Noise Buds Xero combines a sleek, modern design with meticulous attention to detail, establishing itself as a fashion-forward accessory for the discerning consumer.

Noise Buds Xero comes equipped with in-ear detection, allowing the users to instantly play or pause the audio by just removing the TWS or putting them back in ear. It also boasts Instacharge™ technology, delivering 6 hours of power in a swift 10-minute charge with extended battery life, ensuring a smooth experience without missing a beat. Noise Buds Xero sports HyperSync™ technology that facilitates seamless and hassle-free pairing, accompanied by the uninterrupted connectivity of BT v5.3. Its IPX5 water resistance rating ensures that the TWS stands as a reliable companion for outdoor workouts and escapades.

Coming in three attractive matte colours with a premium chrome element - Chrome Blue, Chrome Beige and Chrome Black - Noise Buds Xero is launched today

Price: INR 3,999. Available online.