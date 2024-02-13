50% of time Indian users pick up their phones out of habit: Report
According to a new survey released on Monday, 50% of Indian smartphone users pick up their phones without knowing why they fired them up
One out of two (50 percent) times Indian users pick up their phones without knowing why they fired up their smartphone, a new report revealed on Monday. According to the global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a typical smartphone user picks up the phone 70-80 times a day. "In our research, we have seen about 50 percent of the time consumers do not have clarity on why they pick up the phone -- they do it out of habit," said Kanika Sanghi, Lead - Centre for Customer Insights India.
The findings in the report are based on actual clicks/swaps data of over 1,000 users and in-depth consumer interviews conducted across India. Moreover, the report found that 45-50 percent of the time consumers are very clear on the task to be accomplished, and 5-10 percent of the time consumers have partial clarity. "Smartphones are evolving -- the recent spate of discussions in media and at industry events on themes like ‘AI on device’ or ‘app-less experience through Gen AI’ is a testament to that evolution," said Nimisha Jain, Senior Partner and Managing Director at BCG.
Also, read: Google announces $27 mn funding to boost AI training for people in Europe
The report also mentioned that Indian smartphone users love to stream video content (short-form/long-form) as 50-55 percent of their time is spent on streaming apps while socializing (texts/calls), shopping, searching (for information on travel, jobs, hobbies, etc.) and gaming.