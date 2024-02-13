Xiaomi launches the Redmi Buds 5

Xiaomi, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Redmi Buds 5, designed to elevate the consumer audio experience in India. Offering an immersive distraction-free experience, SuperBuds is equipped with 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation that blocks out 99.5% of background noise. The dual-mic AI voice enhancement ensures crystal-clear communication for calls, voice commands, and everyday use. The Redmi Buds 5 features 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers for exceptional sound quality across all frequencies, offering a balanced and precise audio experience.

Utilizing Xiaomi's proprietary dual-channel AI algorithm, the Redmi Buds 5 delivers unmatchable call quality even in windy conditions. In addition to this, the users can enjoy three transparency modes and choose from various audio effects such as Standard, Enhanced Treble, Enhanced Bass, and Enhanced Voice. It also comes with a fast-charging feature that allows uninterrupted music on the go, offering up to 2 hours of playtime with only 5 minutes of charging and a total playtime of 38 hours with the case.

The Xiaomi Earbuds App addresses the rising need for personalization and flexibility amongst consumers. Users can manage the ANC in the app across three modes - Deep noise cancellation, Balanced noise cancellation, and Light noise cancellation to refine the overall experience. Offering the in-ear detection feature, the app comes with eight customizable gestures, dual-device pairing, and a convenient "find your earphones" feature, adding a comprehensive range of functionalities to optimize user satisfaction.

The Redmi Buds 5 set a new standard in the premium earbuds category, being a complete all-rounder offering the best in the ANC segment and ticking all boxes when it comes to features #SuperBuds.

Price: INR 2,999. Available in stores and online.