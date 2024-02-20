Dell Technologies and Alienware launch the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED (AW3225QF) Gaming Monitor – beauty meets performance.

The AW3225QF, a 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, packs everything a PC gamer or content creator would expect from a high-fidelity display of its stature. The 4K curved QD-OLED panel is intentionally crafted to help reduce reflection and capture expanded peripheral vision with infinite contrasts, true blacks, and peak luminance up to 1000 nits. It boasts a fast 240Hz native refresh rate, 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, Dolby Vision® HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. The Dolby Vision® HDR technology allows users to enjoy astonishing and more realistic pictures filled with incredible brightness, wider contrast, more vivid colors, and crisper detail. The AW3225QF monitor is compatible with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and holds VESA AdaptiveSync certification, ensuring a smooth gameplay experience even during the most intense in-game scenarios.

Taking this a notch further, users can switch on the dedicated console mode to implement source-based tone mapping for optimized HDR performance on game consoles. Even while not using PC, the AW3225QF display is equipped with high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link), enabling users to enjoy a lag-free gaming experience by achieving 120Hz performance from the latest next-generation game consoles at 4K resolution. The eARC compatibility enables the use of Dolby Atmos speakers or other soundbars with an eARC port without the need for additional optical cables, offering a hassle-free experience.

Experience unrivaled speed with the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED (AW2725DF) Gaming Monitor

Achieving impeccable motion clarity is a forte of the AW2725DF, boasting a trailblazing 360Hz native refresh rate on a 27-inch OLED display. Another 2024 CES Innovation Award Honoree, the AW2725QD ensures clear visibility of even the most minute details in fast-moving objects. Be it rapid strafing, instantaneous camera pans, or any quick skillset showcase, the monitor's rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, combined with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, VESA AdaptiveSync, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 technologies, ensures color accuracy and artifact-free performance at any framerate.

The monitor also features a gamer-centric design, which includes a fully adjustable ergonomic stand for any desktop configuration, paired with a minimalized hexagonal base providing gamers with more real estate for their peripherals. Maximum airflow is achieved with 360-degree cooling vents for those extended marathon gaming sessions.

Visual Marvels

Both the AW3225QF and AW2725DF moni tors possess infinite contrast ratios, covering 99% and 99.3% of the DCI-P3 gamut, respectively. Additionally, the Dell ComfortView Plus solution and Delta E < 2 color accuracy provide optimal performance and eye wellness for extended gameplay.

Sustainability is in our DNA

Both the AW3225QF and AW2725DF are made from 85% PCR (Post-consumer Recyclable) plastic and the stand is 100% recycled aluminum

Further, all new Alienware monitors since 2023 onwards now arrive in a specially engineered recycled cardboard box, achieved by: