Noise Unveils Buds N1 TWS

Noise is thrilled to announce its latest innovation in the TWS category, Noise Buds N1. Engineered to deliver exceptional sound in a premium chrome design, the earbuds are set to compliment users' lifestyles by allowing them to stand out with the new elevated audio experience. The Noise Buds N1 are ergonomically designed to suit users’ fashion with the segment’s most aspirational features. With a playback time of up to 40 hours, the new TWS from Noise will be your best pick without going heavy on pocket. Be it commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, these earbuds provide the perfect soundtrack to your day.

The Noise Buds N1 will be available in a fascinating range of colors including Carbon Black, Ice Blue, Forest Green, and Calm Beige.

From crisp highs to deep lows, consumers can immerse themselves in rich detailed sound with the 11mm driver. The inbuilt Quad Mic ENC further fosters a crystal-clear call quality at all times. Besides adding to your lifestyle needs, the Noise Buds N1 ensures that you never miss a beat through its Instacharge™ technology, providing 120 minutes of power with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds are designed to meet the lifestyle preferences of youngsters who are always on the go. Its compact design allows one to wear it for prolonged hours without creating discomfort. Given it is a fleet-footed world, one must not miss a chance to flaunt their latest lifestyle statement in front of their peers!

In addition to all this, the earbuds sport ultra-low latency of up to 40ms for users to avoid lagging during their gaming or video playback experience. The Noise Buds N1 further offers HyperSync™ technology for seamless and instant pairing, enhanced by the consistent connectivity of Bluetooth Version 5.3. It delivers an outstanding calling experience for the users because of its thorough digital tuning. Meanwhile, crafted to withstand sweat and water splashes, its IPX5 water resistance rating guarantees that they are a perfect partner for fitness routines and any other outdoor use cases. The Noise Buds N1 stand as a true example where style meets substance.

Priced at just INR 899.

Available online from 27th February 2024 onwards.