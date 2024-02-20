Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series to be available for pre-book in India from Feb 20

Samsung on Monday said that the pre-booking of its AI-powered Galaxy Book4 series will be available in India starting February 20. Users can pre-book the Galaxy Book4 series, which includes -- Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360, on the company's official website, leading online stores, and select retail stores.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Book4 series will get benefits worth Rs 5,000. "Bringing next-level connectivity, mobility and productivity, the Galaxy Book4 series redefines how users interact with their PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, delivering truly connected and intelligent experiences," Samsung said.

The Galaxy Book4 series comes with a new Intel Core Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU). The series also features Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration programme to boost productivity. According to the company, the AI-powered series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with clear contrast and vivid colour, regardless of whether it is used indoors or outdoors.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 360 are priced at Rs 163,990, Rs 131,990, and Rs 114,990, respectively.