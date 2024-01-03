Samsung opens pre-reserve for Galaxy S24 series in India

Samsung on Wednesday announced the pre-reserve of its next flagship Galaxy smartphones in India, which will be unveiled globally on January 17. Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon.in, and leading retail outlets across the country.

Consumers who pre-reserve will get benefits worth Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement. Pre-reserved customers will be eligible for early access and special offers on purchasing the new Galaxy devices. “With the next generation of the flagship, offering enhanced devices based on years of rigorous R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive the latest era of Galaxy innovation and consolidate its position as the industry leader,” said the company.

Samsung will unveil its next generation of flagship devices at ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ in San Jose, California. Rumours have pointed towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra getting a new titanium build. This is the first Unpacked event of the year, and Samsung will unveil its latest lineup of flagship devices—the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.