Google begins blocking data tracking cookies in Chrome for select users

Google has started testing a new feature that limits cross-site tracking by restricting website access to third-party cookies by default. The company has rolled out 'Tracking Protection' feature to 1 per cent of Chrome users (about 30 million users) globally, which is part of Google's 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to phase out third-party cookies for everyone in the second half of 2024."It is subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority," said Google.

The company has plans for a full rollout of 'Tracking Protection' feature to eliminate cookies later this year. Third-party cookies have been a fundamental part of the web for nearly three decades. While they can be used to track your website activities, sites have also used them to support a range of online experiences - like helping you log in or showing you relevant ads.

"We're taking a responsible approach to phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome," said Anthony Chavez, Google vice president, Privacy Sandbox, last month while announcing the 'Tracking Protection' test. “With the Privacy Sandbox, we're taking a responsible approach to phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome. We've built new tools for sites that support key use cases, and provided time for developers to make the transition,” he added.

As Google introduces 'Tracking Protection'', "we're starting with a small percentage of Chrome users so developers can test their readiness for a web without third-party cookies." With Tracking Protection, Privacy Sandbox and all of the features Google launches in Chrome, "we'll continue to work to create a web that's more private than ever, and universally accessible to everyone".