LG unveils world's 1st wireless transparent OLED TV at CES 2024

LG Electronics has unveiled a wireless transparent TV featuring an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen that looks as if it disappears when turned off. The LG Signature OLED T combines transparent OLED technology with wireless AV transmission and reception, allowing viewers to see beyond the screen and eliminating the need for visible wires around the screen, according to LG Electronics.

It emphasised the TV's self-lit pixel technology, maintaining perfect picture quality with an ultra-slim fit, reports Yonhap news agency. LG Electronics said the TV allows viewers to move it freely within their living spaces, whether in front of a living room window or between the living room and kitchen, thanks to its transparent screen and wireless technology.

LG Signature OLED T offers two distinctive screen modes -- transparent and black. In transparent mode, viewers can enjoy content overlapping with scenes or artworks from the window or wall behind their TV.

For those prioritising higher-resolution quality, a simple click on the remote control switches the screen to black. Equipped with an updated AI processor, the Alpha 11, and LG Electronics' webOS smart TV operating system, the LG Signature OLED T boasts four times the performance of its predecessors.

The Alpha 11 processor enhances picture quality by analyzing footage in pixel-perfect detail and color correction to match the creator's intent with rich spatial sound. LG Electronics said the LG Signature OLED T will hit the global market later this year.