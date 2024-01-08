YouTube TV hits 6.5 mn subscribers: Report

After crossing six million subscribers a few months ago, Google-owned YouTube TV is now estimated to have hit 6.5 million subscribers. As per the Leichtman Research Group, YouTube TV has reached approximately 6.5 million subscribers as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, up 600,000 from the prior quarter, reports 9to5Google.

YouTube TV remains the fastest-growing and largest service, ahead of Hulu's 4.6 million subscribers, Sling TV's 2.1 million, and Fubo's 1.5 million. Sling TV had the slowest growth among the bunch, with Fubo adding 310,000 subscribers, the report noted.

Meanwhile, YouTube has added play counts for every song in its Music app and broadened the availability of the generative AI creator for playlist art. Users will now see the play count for every track when they browse an album or public playlist generated by YouTube Music. It's right next to the artist name and song length in the Android and iOS apps.

Also,read: Google working on advanced AI chatbot Bard powered by Gemini Ultra

Previously, this information was provided in "Song details" at the bottom of the Now Playing Related tab. Moreover, another YouTube Music feature seeing a wider rollout this week is the AI-driven playlist artwork creator.