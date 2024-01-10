Jabra announces updates to Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 at CES 2024

Jabra, a global leader in true wireless sound and hybrid work solutions, is set to unveil a suite of experience-enhancing updates to its latest Elite wireless earbuds, the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10.

The initial updates, which will be available in January, will include an easy-to-use on/off toggle for Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), HearThrough, and Sidetone features, as well as new voice tone prompts. This enables enhanced interaction and empowers users to tailor their earbuds to their own/individual preferences. Additionally, users will be able to customize the device name of their earbuds.

By March, users can expect an optimization for Elite 10 call clarity for bustling environments like offices, restaurants, and busy streets. Jabra’s latest noise suppression algorithms are designed to identify and diminish background voices, ensuring uninterrupted conversations.

Jabra’s improvements on the Adaptive ANC on Elite 8 Active paired with HearThrough will be even more effective in windy conditions. This is thanks to upgraded wind noise detection technology.

The announcement of these best-in-class advancements at CES 2024 reinforces Jabra's commitment to continuous innovation and providing users with unparalleled audio experiences – whether that is new products or software updates. The 2024 updates not only elevate the audio quality but also enhance the overall functionality and usability of Jabra's latest generation earbuds.

Also, read: boAt launches new smartwatch with e-SIM support, built-in GPS

These updates will be available in two waves, the first in January 2024 and the second in March 2024. Updates are via the Sound+ app, and will be available to all users, existing and new, via a hassle-free over-the-air update at no cost.