OPPO unveils Reno11 Series

OPPO India has launched the latest edition of its Reno series, the Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G. Both devices pack OPPO’s proprietary technologies such as the HyperTone Image Engine for detailed nuanced photographs, BHE (Battery Health Engine) for batteries that last over four years, SUPERVOOCTM for safe and fast charging, as well as the Trinity Engine, designed to run nearly 30 apps in the background without any lags and hiccups.

Built for Photography

The Reno 11 Series features OPPO’s HyperTone Image Engine that uses deep pixel fusion to process lossless photos in the RAW domain. As a result, images are rendered with sharp details, accurate colours, and with an extended dynamic range for a perfect balance between light and shadows.

OPPO’s Tone Mapping Control algorithm optimises lighting, colouring, and texture to cater specifically to Indian skin tones in portrait photos. The upgraded processing algorithms excel in capturing detailed images in various settings, including low-light environments. The integration of features like OIS and omnidirectional PDAF ensures stability and clarity in action shots.

Innovations in portrait photography include the Reno11 Series’ Portrait Mode, allowing users to control the aperture and adjust it even during post-processing. Features like 2x telephoto, facial recognition algorithms, and AI distinctions for skin tones and blemishes add to the series’ versatility.

For users seeking granular control, the Reno11 Series offers a Pro mode that allow adjustment of ISO, shutter speed, exposure value, focus, and white balance. The inclusion of screen overlays and guides ensures that you can frame perfect snapshots with aesthetically pleasing compositions.

All these algorithms and features are backed by sterling camera hardware. The Reno11 Pro 5G packs a triple camera setup that comprises the 50MP IMX890 ultra-clear main camera, the 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, and the 8MP IMX355 ultra wide-angle 112° snapper. It also sports a 32MP IMX709 RGBW selfie camera that supports autofocus for high-quality portraits even in dimly lit surroundings.

The Reno 11, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera, 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide 112° camera, and a 32MP OmniVision OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera.

Both devices boast 4K videos at 30fps from the front and rear cameras, an ultra-steady mode on the rear camera for 1080p videos at 60fps, and additional shooting modes, including Night, Pano, Slo-mo, Dual-view video and Text scanner.

The Reno11 Pro 5G

This portrait-expert smartphone—available in Pearl White and Rock Grey—sports a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit colour display with a resolution of 2412x1080px. It boasts a 93% screen-to-body ratio, Dragontrail Star 2 glass for protection, and dual 3D curved front and back covers for a comfortable and smooth grip. Around the rear camera module, its Gorilla Glass 5 back panel (Pearl While) adds to its durability.

For top-notch performance, the Reno11 Pro 5G is powered by the 3.1GHz MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip for smooth multitasking across apps. The power-efficient 4nm SoC balances efficiency and performance, meeting strict power requirements in short bursts and power-sensitive scenarios. Its 4600mAh battery is backed by 80W SUPERVOOC™ that charges to 100% in just 28 minutes.

Reno11 5G

This sleek handset, which shares the same design of the Reno11 Pro 5G, comes with Dragontrail Star 2 glass for protection. Its impressive 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and a sharp 2412x1080px resolution delivers a borderless viewing experience.

The Reno11 5G runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC clocked at 2.6GHz for performance and rapid app response. Additionally, it packs a large 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC™ charging that effectively juices the battery to 100% in 45 minutes; a quick 5-minute charge enables up to 110 minutes of YouTube streaming or over two hours of Facebook browsing.

The Reno11 Pro 5G, priced at INR 39,999, will be available for sale from January 18th, 2024, while the Reno11 5G—available from January 25th 2024 in two storage variants—will retail at INR 29,999 (128GB) and INR 31,999 (256GB) respectively. Will be available online and in stores.