Get the party started with Endefo’s new Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers

Endefo disrupted the speaker market with Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers at the Mobile India Expo from 17th - 19th January 2024. The products come with an attractive consumer price point of 6999 INR and 5999 INR, down from their original 9999 INR.

Endefo, the Dubai-based prominent player in the audio technology sector unveiled its latest offerings — the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel party speakers — at the Mobile India Expo in Delhi. These cutting-edge audio solutions are designed to deliver a perfect blend of affordability and premium sound quality, catering to the discerning needs of the Indian market.

The Entun’z Mega Pro boasts a powerful 70W Ultra Bass, delivering crystal-clear voice and an immersive audio experience. Packed with features such as a Karaoke Mic, Surround Sound, LED Display, Remote Control, Mobile Holder, AUX, USB Drive, Micro SD Card, FM Radio, and an enhanced life battery, this speaker is a versatile and stylish addition to any entertainment setup.

The Double Barrel, with its impressive 100W Ultra Bass, offers a dual speaker configuration for an enhanced surround sound experience. Equipped with an Equalizer Control Board, LED Display, Tone Control, Remote Control, AUX, USB Drive, Micro SD Card, FM Radio, and a long-life battery, this speaker is designed to elevate your audio enjoyment to new heights.

The launch at the Mobile India Expo signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's expansion within the Indian market. By introducing futuristic audio solutions that seamlessly combine affordability with premium sound quality, Endefo continues to demonstrate its commitment to offering superior audio experiences to a diverse consumer base. Aimed at strengthening its Indian presence through this launch, the products are available across 19,000 Indian pin codes for seamless purchase.

Entun’z Mega Pro (70 W Ultra Bass) is priced at Rs 6,999.

Double Barrel (100W Ultra Bass) is priced at Rs 5,999.

Available in stores from January 21.